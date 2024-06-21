Brewster Fire Department seeks info about hit-skip crash that damaged their truck

The Brewster Fire Department is asking the public to help finding a motorist who damaged one of their trucks in a hit-skip collision on the afternoon of June 8.

Fire Chief Chris Colopy said a gray or silver Ford F-250 broke the mirror on the truck used for fighting grass fires.

The incident occurred on Barrs Street between Millersburg Road and Pigeon Run Avenue in Tuscarawas Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brewster Fire Department at 330-767-4212 or send email to BVFD@Brewsterohio.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Brewster Fire Department seeking motorist from hit-skip collision