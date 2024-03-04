Brewhouse in Old Town broken into after door smashed in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular brewhouse in the heart of Albuquerque’s Old Town was broken into overnight, and it was all caught on camera.

Outpost 1706 had its glass front door smashed in. Security footage shows a male suspect walking around the bar’s patio before throwing what’s believed to be a rock through the entrance and going inside.

Outpost 1706 first opened in 2021 and is located on the second floor of the Plaza Don Luis building in Old Town. The owner said he got calls from his alarm system around six-thirty this morning and quickly checked his cameras.

Woman, accused of stealing ABQ gym-goers’ keys and vehicles, arrested

“And saw about five to six APD officers on my patio with guns drawn and looked at the door and immediately knew someone broke in,” said Pete Kassetas, co-owner of Outpost 1706.

Kassetas said the suspect spent just three minutes inside the business. He could be seen behind the bar but didn’t take any alcohol.

“This is our first encounter with someone breaking into our establishment, and hopefully, it’ll be the last,” expressed Kassetas.

However, Kassetas said he did take items including an iPad. In total, he said the suspect cost him at least $3,000 in damages and stolen items. Despite the break-in, Kassetas patched up the broken door and opened for business later that morning.

“Old Town is an amazing place. We’ve been in business for almost, well over two years. Nothing is going to stop us from continuing and opening up,” said Kassetas.

79% of Americans live in a county with legal cannabis dispensary: report

KRQE reached out to the police for an update but has not yet heard back. If you recognize this suspect, you’re encouraged to call APD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.