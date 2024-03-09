Brewers’ racing sausages surprise students in Green Bay with free tickets to home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the most famous mascots were in Green Bay on Friday, surprising students with several gifts.

A few members of the Milwaukee Brewers racing sausages were at Kwik Trip and Eisenhower Elementary School in Green Bay to give away tickets to regular season games and other goodies.

The Polish, Brat, and Hot Dog were joined alongside Barrelman.

“We’re really thankful for the Brewers organization for getting this organized today and being so flexible with us,” said Reannon Wiskerchen, Eisenhower Elementary Admin Intern. “They’ve been fabulous, and I think the looks on everyone’s face say enough.”

In addition to the racing sausages, Eisenhower Elementary School also received a $5,000 donation from Burlington Stores to help ensure students have the materials they need to succeed.

