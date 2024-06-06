Brevard's News in 90: Starliner launch, U.S. 1 sinkhole and Cocoa Beach food hall

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com

Here are the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds:

'A new chapter': Boeing Starliner sends two NASA astronauts into orbit on way to ISS

Beneath a backdrop of scattered puffy clouds, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams soared into the history books Wednesday morning by taking Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on its maiden crewed mission.

Delayed by two previous scrubs, the historic Starliner launch finally occurred at 10:52 a.m. EDT. Wilmore and Williams lifted off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Click here to read the full story

FDOT: All southbound US 1 lanes open after repair of sinkhole near Pineda Causeway

All lanes of southbound U.S. 1 just south of the Pineda Causeway are open after road construction work led to a sinkhole in the roadway's left lane, Florida Department of Transportation reports.

A portion of the heavily traveled highway was temporarily closed Monday after suction from a new pipe connecting with the Indian River washed out the sand beneath the road, leaving a sinkhole in the affected lane, according to FDOT. reported.

Click here to read the full story.

Food hall with at least 7 vendors scheduled to open next year in Cocoa Beach

Destination Downtown Food Hall, a family-friendly eatery, is coming to the location once occupied by Yen Yen in Cocoa Beach. Initially, owners say the food hall will house seven vendors each a different mom and pop-type restaurant.

Click here to find out when the food hall is expected to open

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: News in 90: Starliner launch, U.S. 1 sinkhole & Cocoa Beach food hall