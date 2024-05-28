Brevard's News in 90: SpaceX launch, Hotel boom and Melbourne Chamber move

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to tcpalm.com

Here are the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds:

SpaceX Starlink mission launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida after multiple delays

After multiple delays, a SpaceX Falcon 9 sprung off the launch pad and into the bright Florida morning sky Tuesday with the rocket's second stage carrying 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

As countdown had moved towards what was planned to be a 7:30 a.m. EDT launch on Tuesday, SpaceX announced a launch hold. While SpaceX did not provide a reason, a statement was given on X (formerly Twitter) that the rocket and Starlink satellites were in good condition. The launch hold lasted more than two hours before the countdown resumed towards launch at 10:24 a.m. EDT.

Here are details on 21 new hotels scheduled to open on Space Coast during next three years

From now through the end of 2025, as many as 11 hotels could open in Brevard County, adding 1,369 rooms to the county's array of hotel options. Additionally, a new 122-room Woodspring Suites hotel opened earlier this year in Rockledge.

According to data compiled by the hotel industry tracking firm STR, 10 more hotels with a total of more than 1,100 rooms could open during 2026.

Melbourne chamber to sell downtown building, move to airport-owned office on NASA Blvd.

The Melbourne Regional Chamber is selling its longtime downtown headquarters and moving into airport-owned office space on NASA Boulevard as the organization searches for a new permanent home.

And Revive Salon & Spa, which opened in July 2020 a few blocks away on New Haven Avenue, will move into the chamber's Strawbridge Avenue building and expand its offerings.

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida.

