Brevard's News in 90: SpaceX launch, Farrell death, 2024 elections and St. Patrick's Day
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com
Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida
John Farrell, who led Daily Bread for 10 years, dies at 80
2024 Elections: Brevard is having a big election year. Here are the races to watch.
Downtown Melbourne hosts 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade
Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today
Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: News in 90: SpaceX launch, Ferrell, 2024 elections & St. Patrick's Day