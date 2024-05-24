Brevard's News in 90: Cocoa Beach Westin resort, tree trimmer shot & Brevard's best burger

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com

On today's News in 90 Seconds:

Westin resort developers aim for August groundbreaking, Cocoa Beach mayor says

Developers of an upscale, $388 million Westin-branded resort in Cocoa Beach are hoping to break ground on the project by mid-August, Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi said.

Demolition of the old International Palms hotel, which sits on the resort's future site at 1300 N. Atlantic Ave, began in October, but weeks of inactivity at the site have led some residents to question the status of the project.

Click here for the full story.

Palm Bay police investigating shooting of a tree trimmer, not far from city's gun range

A worker trimming trees west of two Palm Bay shooting ranges was airlifted to a local hospital Wednesday after being wounded in a shooting, Palm Bay police reported.

The shooting happened about noon just south of Malabar Road and St. Johns Heritage Parkway. Palm Bay patrol officers arrived within moments and found the wounded man, who was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Click here to read J.D. Gallop's full story.

Want a good burger? Brevard's got plenty of options

Summertime and burgers are a natural pairing, and while the official start of the season is still a few weeks away, the weather is telling us otherwise.

Good thing Brevard has plenty of good burger options if you’re not in the mood to fire up the backyard grill. From smash burgers to gourmet burgers to traditional burgers, the options run wild and wide.

Click here to see Michelle Spitzer's full list of Brevard's best burgers.

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: News in 90: Cocoa Beach Westin, tree trimmer shot & Brevard's burgers