What are Brevard's most crash-prone roads and intersections?

Five sections of road along Interstate 95 have the largest frequency of crashes within Brevard County, data compiled by the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization shows.

Additionally, two intersections along Wickham Road are among the five most crash-prone intersections in the county.

Here is the data on where crashes are most likely to occur in Brevard:

Crashes along road corridors in Brevard

This is the rankings for the largest number of crashes per year for any transportation corridor, based on 2018 through 2022 data:

Interstate 95 from Eau Gallie Boulevard (State Road 518) to Wickham Road: 146.8 crashes a year I-95 from Fiske Boulevard (S.R. 519) to S.R. 520: 91.8 I-95 from Wickham Road to Fiske Boulevard (S.R. 519): 86.6 I-95 from U.S. 192 to Eau Gallie Boulevard (S.R. 518): 75.0 I-95 from Palm Bay Road to U.S. 192: 72.6

In all, 10 of the top 25 vehicle crash frequency segments are located on I-95; and four are located along Palm Bay Road.

Crashes at intersections in Brevard

Traffic proceeds through the roundabout in Viera on Lake Andrew Drive and Wickham Road. This intersection of Wickham Road at Lake Andrew Drive averaged 59.0 crashes a year from 2018 through 2022, the highest figure for an intersection in the county. However, there have been no fatalities or serious injuries at that location during that time frame.

These are the five intersections with the most crashes per year, for the period from 2018 through 2022:

Wickham Road at Lake Andrew Drive: 59.0 crashes a year Babcock Street (S.R. 507) at Palm Bay Road: 54.4 Malabar Road (S.R. 514) at Babcock Street (S.R. 507): 45.6 S.R. 520 at North Courtenay Parkway (S.R. 3): 40.4 Wickham Road at Sarno Road: 37.2

In all, nine of the top 25 vehicle crash frequency intersections are located Wickham Road; five are located on Babcock Street; and four are located on Palm Bay Road.

From 2018 through 2022, there were 72,742 crashes on Brevard County roadways. The annual totals ranged from 15,142 in 2018 to 13,340 in 2020, a year when travel was down because of COVID-19.

Serious crashes in Brevard

The number of fatal crashes increased 8.0% from 75 in 2018 to 81 in 2022.

The number of "serious injury" crashes decreased 33.9% from 489 in 2018 to 323 in 2022.

Types of crashes in Brevard

Of the 14,001 crashes in 2022:

4,220 involved lane departures

2,239 involved distracted drivers

553 involved impaired drivers

367 involved motorcycles

300 involved bicycles

262 involved pedestrians

Crashes involving pedestrians in Brevard

From 2018 through 2022, eight of the top 25 pedestrian crash frequency segments of road were located on U.S. 1; three were located along S.R. A1A; and three were located along Wickham Road. Ranked No. 1 was S.R. A1A from Paradise Boulevard to Eau Gallie Boulevard (S.R. 518).

Six of the top 25 pedestrian crash frequency intersections were located on U.S. 1; five were located along S.R. A1A; and five were located along Babcock Street. Ranked No. 1 was the intersection of Eau Gallie Boulevard (S.R. 518) and Wickham Road.

Crashes involving bicycles in Brevard

From 2018 through 2022, four of the top 25 bicycle crash frequency segments were located on S.R. A1A; three were located along Babcock Street; and three were located along Wickham Road. Ranked No. 1 was U.S. 192 from John Rodes Boulevard to Wickham Road.

Five of the top 25 bicycle crash frequency intersections were located on Wickham Road; and four were located along Babcock Street. Ranked No. 1 was the intersection of Malabar Road at San Filippo Drive.

Crashes involving motorcycles in Brevard

From 2018 through 2022, 13 of the top 25 motorcycle crash frequency segments were located on U.S. 1; two were located on Babcock Street; and two were located along S.R. A1A. Three segments tied for the highest frequency of motorcycle crashes: S.R. A1A from U.S. 192 to Paradise Boulevard; U.S. 1 from S.R. 528 to Canaveral Groves Boulevard; and U.S. 1 from Burkholm Road to the Volusia County line.

Sixteen of the top 25 motorcycle crash frequency intersections were located on U.S. 1; five were located on Babcock Street; and five were located on U.S. 192. Two intersections tied for the highest frequency of motorcycle crashes: Malabar Road and San Filippo Drive; and Babcock Street and U.S. 1.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

