Brevard Zoo, Save Our Shores work to help restore seagrass in Indian River Lagoon

On Monday, staff and volunteers with the Brevard Zoo and Save Our Shores were in the Indian River Lagoon near Grant/Valkaria doing a seagrass planting. The seagrass was separated and wound on a wire clip to be planted in a submerged area near the shore that was being fenced in to protect it from manatee and other animals that feed on the plants that are vital to the life of the lagoon.

