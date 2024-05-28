Brevard woman faces aggravated manslaughter charge in neglect, death of mother

A 27-year-old Brevard woman has been charged in the death of her 65-year-old mother after a medical examiner determined the woman's death was a homicide.

Felicia Doris Benjamin was charged earlier this month with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person after a nearly month-long investigation into the death of Gladys Olivia Helmsorig. Doctors said Helmsorig was dehydrated, extremely malnourished and suffered from sepsis when found by Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigators in her Cocoa home, court arrest records show.

“The hospital’s clinical impression was malnutrition and medical neglect of (an) elder by (a) caregiver,” Agent Michelle Sweet Caporizzo of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrote in court filings.

Paramedics called for deputies

Brevard County Fire Rescue paramedics were called April 15 to a home in the 6500 block of Fuller Avenue to check on Helmsorig.

The paramedics then called deputies after discovering the thin-framed woman covered in fecal matter, open wounds and maggots, lying on a stained bed with no sheets, an arrest affidavit shows.

Helmsorig was taken to the hospital where she was placed on life support, court records show. She died April 26.

Deputies said Benjamin moved into the home in February.

Deputies noted that the other parts of the home were clean, including the kitchen, reports show. There were hygiene products in other parts of the home and clothes were found neatly folded, in contrast to what was found in Benjamin's mother's room, which had soiled bedding and a sticky floor along with a strong odor, reports show.

Deputies also learned that Helmsorig had not driven for years and needed assistance to walk, shower and have food.

A review of the case by the Department of Children and Families determined that there was no evidence that Helmsorig had any records of recent medical care prior to her being admitted to a hospital on April 15.

Benjamin was ordered held without bond at the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes. A trial date has not been set.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Woman charged by Brevard investigators in neglect, death of mother