Brevard Public School employees receive school shooting email threat

Extra security to be added at Brevard County Elementary School on Friday after email threat, school officials said.

On Thursday evening, Brevard Public Schools employees received an email threatening a shooting tomorrow at Andersen Elementary.

According to Facebook post, district security is working with law enforcement to investigate the threat.

As a precaution, extra security will be at Andersen Elementary on Friday.

“BPS and our law enforcement partners take threats seriously, and we will work to ensure everyone’s safety during the investigative process,” officials added.

