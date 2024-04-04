Brevard parents: Don't expect much change to your child's schedule on solar eclipse day

While hurricanes, floods and other weather events might get your kid a day or two off school here in Brevard, don't expect much change in their schedule during the solar eclipse.

The eclipse, which will take place Monday at about 1:35 p.m. and peak around 2:55 p.m., isn't expected to impact Brevard much, but as a precaution, Brevard Public Schools is set to move all outdoor activities between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. indoors. Athletic events and practices won't take place until after 4:30 p.m.

Student transition during class change and regular dismissal won't be impacted, but kids should take precautions like avoiding looking at the sun, and adults should be cautious while driving, Superintendent Mark Rendell said in an email to parents and guardians on April 1.

"We encourage you to speak to your child about the eclipse and the potential dangers of looking directly at the sun during the eclipse," he said. "This includes reminding your child to follow all safety precautions when exiting campus at dismissal."

No eclipse-themed activities or special lesson plans were scheduled around the district, according to Russell Bruhn, spokesperson for BPS.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Eclipse will have little impact on Brevard students' Monday schedule