Brevard News in 90: Missing Cocoa woman, hammer attack and shark frenzy

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com

Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:

Mystery: Missing woman found safe, locked inside shipping container

Murder charge for Melbourne man suspected in deadly hammer attack on friend

Viral video shows multiple sharks steal catch, then attack fishing boat motor in Florida

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard News in 90: Missing Cocoa woman, hammer attack & shark frenzy