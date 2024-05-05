Brevard fire crews respond to reports of explosion, fire in homeless camp

COCOA — Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were working to contain flames Sunday after an apparent propane tank explosion at a homeless camp just outside the Cocoa city lines.

The smoldering blaze was spotted about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in a thicket of woods off Lake Drive near its intersection with Cherry Laurel Avenue, Brevard firefighters reported. The Brevard County sheriff’s helicopter was also called out to the site. Smoke could be seen rising from the encampment.

Brevard County FIre Rescue crews responded to a homeless camp following reports of an explosion Sunday afternoon.

The fire was brought under control within the hour. There were no reports of injuries. The exact cause of the fire was under investigation.

