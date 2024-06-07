Brevard County issues a rabies advisory

The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies advisory Thursday for the Melbourne area and is asking the public to take precautions after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The advisory was in response to one confirmed case of rabies in a raccoon captured on May 26 near Breeze Lane and Lorna Drive, just east of N. Wickham Road in the Melbourne area.

Residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population in that area.

The Department of Health in Brevard County recommends these precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Brevard County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control at 321-633-2024.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Brevard by calling 321-634-6337 option 3.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Brevard County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control at 321-633-2024.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Brevard at 321-634-6337 option 3.

