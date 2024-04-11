Brevard County Commission approves new one-year contract with state lobbyist Book

Brevard County commissioners this week unanimously approved a new one-year contract with their state lobbyist, Ronald Book, and increased his pay by 20%.

County Commission Chair Jason Steele had negotiated a new contract with Book, under which Book's firm will receive $72,000 a year, up from his previous stipend of $60,000 a year. Book's firm as been Brevard County's state lobbyist since October 2016, and his contract was scheduled to end on May 30.

Ronald Book

During discussion of the issue at Tuesday's County Commission meeting, Steele said there is no conflict of interest involved in commissioners who have received political contributions from Book voting on the new contract.

"There is nothing illegal or unethical for any person on this particular board to be taking campaign contributions from Mr. Book," Steele said. "Mr. Book has been excellent as our lobbyist for many years, bringing us millions and millions of dollars (in state funding). I would say he's probably the best lobbyist in Tallahassee."

A Florida Commission on Ethics opinion in a 1978 case found that a voting conflict of interest is not created when an elected official votes on a contract award in a case where the contractor contributed to the official's campaign.

Additionally, the Brevard County Attorney's Office says county commissioners cannot abstain from voting in a situation like this.

Current County Commissioners Rob Feltner and John Tobia have received campaign contributions from Book.

At a previous County Commission meeting, Tobia initially proposed a new three-year contract for Book. Feltner suggested a one-year contract, so that the three new commissioners coming on the County Commission after the November election could decide on the lobbyist contract in the future. The County Commission backed Feltner's suggestion.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard County Commission extends contract with state lobbyist Book