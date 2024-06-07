Brevard commissioners opt out of providing new property tax break for affordable housing

The Brevard County Commission has voted to opt out of a state initiative to provide a property tax break for certain affordable housing projects.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to not provide a 75% exemption on property taxes for multifamily rental developments that would provide housing geared to families whose households earn 80% to 120% of the area's median annual income.

County Commission Chair Jason Steele voted against the proposal, indicating that he wanted to keep the tax break in place.

Florida's "Live Local Act," which became law in 2023, established new property tax exemption for owners ofnewly constructed multifamily rental developments that provide affordable housing opportunities for individuals or families below certain income thresholds. One of the thresholds was the 75% exemption for propertyused to provide affordable housing to those at 80% to 120% of the area's median income.

The opt-out measure was put forth by County Commissioner Tom Goodson. In detailing Goodson's proposal for commissioners, County Attorney Morris Richardson noted that housing units covered by this tax break "are often marketed as luxury apartments. They're not traditionally what one might be considered to be affordable."

The Florida Legislature this year approved and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the wide-ranging House Bill 7073, which, among other things, allows a taxing authority to opt out of that tax break provision with a two-thirds vote of the governing body.

County Commissioner Rob Feltner said by opting out of the tax break, Brevard County took advantage of a rare opportunity to override a state preemption of local control on an issue.

Steele disagreed, citing past support by DeSantis and legislative leaders for the Live Local Act, which he called "a good bill."

Richardson said the opt-out measure commissioners approved will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and will run for two years, unless the commission votes to extend it.

Concerns of local residents

Merritt Island resident Sarah Hodge addressed the Brevard County Commission, questioning the need to have property tax breaks to subsidize apartment housing projects that sometimes have relatively high rents.

Prior to the commission's vote, five local residents spoke in favor of opting out of the tax break for developers.

South Patrick Shores resident Sandra Sullivan — a community advocate and longtime critic of provisions of the Live Local Act — said the developers' tax exemptions "are our tax increases," alluding to the potential impact of the tax breaks to developers on other property owners. That's because someone has to pay for police, fire, services, roads and infrastructure.

She calls the Live Local Act the "You will own nothing and be happy law," because she fears the property tax increases on other property owners could make owning a home unaffordable for some.

Sullivan said not opting out of Live Local Act tax exemptions would result in more residents losing the American Dream of owning their own home because of increases in inflation, insurance and taxes — especially those on fixed incomes, including people who are retired.

Sullivan said the bill takes away home rule for counties and cities, and circumvents planning and zoning laws.

Merritt Island resident Sarah Hodge also questioned the need to have tax breaks to subsidize apartment housing projects that sometimes have relatively high rents.

"Why are we subsidizing rich developers?" Hodge asked commissioners during her public comment. "We, the people, here, are going to have to pay for their luxury apartments. If we don't opt out, there are people who aren't going to be able to afford their taxes."

Goodson said he is supportive of affordable housing, but not this tax break. He urged the public to be patient with state and county government officials, as they seek to solve the housing crisis in Florida.

"Affordable housing is just a terrible thing to try to get your hands around," Goodson said. "We can make it work. So bear with us, as we go through this."

Potential impact on 'the missing middle'

Drew Warren, CEO of Community of Hope, a Palm Bay-based nonprofit that provides permanent and transitional housing to struggling families in Brevard County, said he understands that the County Commission is "trying to do the right thing" by opting out of the tax break.

But, Warren added, it potentially could hurt what he terms "the missing middle" — middle-class families that earn too much money to qualify to be placed in certain affordable housing developments or to receive housing vouchers from a local housing authority to help pay for their rent. Those programs typically are for households with a median income of less than 80% of the countywide average.

Warren said, for a single-person household in Brevard, 80% of the median income is $48,150 and 120% of the median income is $72,240. For a four-person household in Brevard, 80% of the median income is $68,750 and 120% of the median income is $103,200.

"This is a tough one," said Warren, who helped organize a recent Brevard County Affordable Housing Summit. He said by opting out of the tax incentive program, the commission may have prevented some housing developers from unfairly taking advantage of the tax break. But, at the same time, Warren said the county did not help encourage development of additional affordable housing that could help middle-class people employed as first responders or teachers, for examples.

The County Commission's action affects only the county portion of property taxes, according to the Brevard County Property Appraiser's Office.

The Brevard School Board and the governing board of municipalities would need to vote separately to opt out of reductions for housing developers for school property taxes and for municipal property taxes, respectively. One municipality that has done so is the city of West Melbourne.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

