Who will take Brett Vanderkin’s vacated seat on Manitowoc Common Council? Application deadline nears.

MANITOWOC – June 13 is the last day for District 1 council representative hopefuls to submit a resume to the Manitowoc City Clerk's Office.

Council member Brett Vanderkin resigned from his seat May 20 after questions arose about his residency after recent criminal case documents surfaced.

The council is now looking for applicants to fill Vanderkin's seat for the remainder of the term, which ends April 2025.

Those interested in putting their name forward should submit a letter of interest and resume to the City Clerk's Office by 4 p.m. June 13. The candidates will be reviewed and a new representative will be appointed at the Common Council meeting June 17.

Summer events: Plan your Manitowoc County summer: Here’s a rundown of all the festivals, concerts and fairs planned in 2024.

Explore Two Rivers receives DMO designation

Destinations Wisconsin, previously known as the Wisconsin Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus, has designated Explore Two Rivers a destination marketing organization.

The designation gives Explore Two Rivers partnership and marketing opportunities with Destinations Wisconsin, a statewide tourism organization that works to assist tourism development, and other DMOs.

Explore Two Rivers is the city of Two Rivers' Tourism Department, created in 2022 after the city ended its partnership with the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau.

National Eucharistic Pilgrimage: Here's what to know about a pilgrimage heading through Manitowoc Friday

Manitowoc County shares hazard mitigation plan in open house events

Every five years, the hazard mitigation plan for Manitowoc County needs to be updated, a goal that is being worked on by a county steering committee and the Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission in the last eight months.

The plan is needed as a long-term strategy to reduce disaster losses and is a condition of receiving both emergency and non-emergency hazard mitigation assistance from the state or the national level.

The committees are now holding open house events to gather public input and feedback on the county's plan. One was at 2 p.m. June 12 at Mishicot Village Hall and another will take place at 2 p.m. June 20 at the Communications & Technology Building in Manitowoc. A third was held May 29 at the Kiel Community Center.

The plan can be found at www.baylakerpc.org/ManitowocHMP.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Alisa M. Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. "Watchdog Wednesday" is a weekly series that aims to give you the news you need to stay on top of local government.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Deadline nears for Manitowoc council open seat after Vanderkin resigns