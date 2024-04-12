Brett McShane named chief of Norton police

Norton Police Sgt. Brett McShane has been appointed the new police chief for the city of 11,673 residents.

McShane joined the department as a patrolman in 2010 and became a sergeant in 2014.

He replaces former Chief John Dalessandro, who retired Nov. 17. Norton Police Sgt. Dennis McDonald had served as interim chief.

McShane will officially assume his new duties as chief Monday.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Norton selects Brett McShane to become next police chief