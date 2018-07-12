How Brett Kavanaugh’s religious upbringing shaped his thinking

Brett Kavanaugh’s education at Mater Dei and Georgetown Prep, outside Washington, D.C., had a profound impact on how he views the world. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Getty)

When President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Monday night, journalists logically began scouring his judicial decisions and education at Yale Law School to glean insights into how he might rule if confirmed. But for an understanding of his overall worldview, beyond jurisprudence, one has to go back much further — to his religious upbringing in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Kavanaugh, 53, was born in the nation’s capital and grew up as an only child in nearby Bethesda, Md., which is among the most educated and affluent towns in the United States. He attended Mater Dei school for boys, which provides “an accelerated yet basic Catholic education in which character development is emphasized and appreciated as much as academic accomplishments” for grades one through eight. He then moved on to high school at Georgetown Preparatory, the only Jesuit boarding school in the U.S. Both schools had a profound effect on the man Kavanaugh became.

“The motto of my Jesuit high school was ‘men for others.’ I’ve tried to live that creed,” Kavanaugh said at Monday’s ceremony unveiling his nomination to the high court. “I’ve spent my career in public service — from the executive branch and the White House to the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. I’ve served with 17 other judges, each of them a colleague and a friend.”

Kavanaugh described himself as part of Washington’s vibrant Catholic community, whose members, he noted, may disagree about many things but are united by a commitment to serve.

William G. McMurtrie, now headmaster of Mater Dei, remembers Kavanaugh from their time attending the school, where the day began with a Catholic religion class.

St. Ignatius of Loyola — depicted in this statue at Georgetown Prep — founded the Jesuit order in the 1530s and was among the most influential figures of the Catholic Reformation.

“In the seventh grade every year, we award the highest honor of Mater Dei,” McMurtrie told Yahoo News. “It’s called the Headmaster’s Award, and it’s given to one student who best exemplifies the school’s philosophy of work hard, play hard, but most importantly, be a good guy. And Brett won that award. He won it not just because he was without question the best student in his class — because the award isn’t necessarily based on academics — but on his character.”

With this award, the faculty was recognizing something special in Kavanaugh. He was deemed to be the hardest worker; he made a positive impact, had an active concern for others, respected adults and peers, and demonstrated good sportsmanship, according to McMurtrie.

“His marks in those more important areas were always exemplary,” McMurtrie said. “His teachers — many of them who’re still around, and one’s still working at Mater Dei — will tell you he was not only the brightest student in that class but also the kindest and most well-rounded.”

Monsignor John Enzler, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, has known Kavanaugh for 40 years. They met when Kavanaugh was his altar boy at Little Flower Church in Bethesda. They would also see each other at masses at Mater Dei, where Enzler was a chaplain. Years later, he was a witness at Kavanaugh’s marriage to Ashley Estes.

“At Georgetown Prep, you saw him catch the spirit of their theme, which is ‘be a man for others,’” Enzler told Yahoo News. “Jesuit schools are about giving back. I saw his willingness to try to give back and do things for other people. … He really got the DNA of giving, sharing and faith.”

Enzler said there’s a strong belief in living according to God’s values at the Catholic schools Kavanaugh attended. They emphasize justice, fairness, helping those in need, watching over the poor, giving back to others and being a consistent person of goodness.

President Trump and Kavanaugh after his nomination to the Supreme Court was announced at the White House on July 9.