Brett Kavanaugh Thinks Undocumented Workers Aren't Really Employees Under The Law

After President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court earlier this month, Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz was disturbed to read about one of the judge’s more controversial rulings. The case involved a defunct kosher meatpacking company Yanklowitz knew well, the New York-based Agriprocessors. The company’s treatment of undocumented workers created a scandal within the Orthodox Jewish community a decade ago, when Yanklowitz was a rabbinical student concerned with social justice.

During a 2008 labor dispute, a federal appeals court ruled that Agriprocessors had to bargain with a group of workers at a Brooklyn distribution facility who had voted to unionize. But Kavanaugh penned a dissent siding with Agriprocessors, arguing that most of the employees in the election were ineligible to unionize because they were undocumented.

The ruling bothers labor law experts for the way it bucks long-standing federal policy. It bothers Yanklowitz because he had met face to face with Agriprocessors employees and understood their plight.

“I was quite distressed to see a Supreme Court nominee with this opinion,” Yanklowitz said. “The notion that a fundamental right would be stripped away from undocumented workers feels to me like a cruel and unjust measure.”

“I think it’s a scary time in America,” he added.

With the Senate taking up his nomination, Kavanaugh has drawn scrutiny for his view of presidential power, his track record of business-friendly rulings, and the possibility he would be the fifth vote needed to overturn Roe v. Wade. But the Agriprocessors case ― in which Kavanaugh staked out a lonely, hard-line position even relative to other Republicans ― offers a unique window into the judge’s thinking on immigration, workplace rights and even Supreme Court precedent.

The workers at Agriprocessors had voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers union in 2005. They apparently had good reason to do so. “We were treated like garbage,” one former truck driver at the facility told the Forward in 2008. “We were doing a lot of work for not a lot of money. And if we said anything, we got fired immediately.”

The company tried to block that union effort, taking the case to the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that referees labor disputes. Agriprocessors argued that the undocumented status of most of the workers negated the election results. The company pointed to the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which made it illegal to knowingly hire workers who are in the U.S. illegally.

It’s long been policy in the U.S. to extend basic protections to workers regardless of their immigration status. The idea isn’t to reward those who came here illegally; it’s to protect the working standards of everyone. If undocumented workers can’t unionize, then scummy employers have an added incentive to hire and exploit them. That would not only make it harder for native-born workers to land jobs, it would drive down pay and working conditions across entire industries.

The Supreme Court understood those implications when it ruled in the 1984 case Sure-Tan Inc v. NLRB that the National Labor Relations Act applies equally to undocumented workers. “If an employer realizes that there will be no advantage under the NLRA in preferring illegal aliens to legal resident workers, any incentive to hire such illegal aliens is correspondingly lessened,” the court wrote in its decision.

Given that ruling and the long history of granting undocumented workers fundamental protections, an administrative law judge determined that the Agriprocessors workers were employees and had a legal right to unionize. When Agriprocessors refused to acknowledge the union, the three-member labor board reached a unanimous decision ordering the company to sit down and start bargaining. Two of those board members were Republicans.

Agriprocessors appealed the board’s decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where a three-judge panel affirmed the labor board’s decision; Kavanaugh was the dissenter.

He wrote that the Immigration Reform and Control Act trumped the Supreme Court’s earlier determination in the Sure-Tan case that undocumented workers were covered by the law. He concluded that the pro-union votes by the undocumented workers ― that is, 17 of the 21 workers who cast ballots, according to the Forward ― may have unfairly “diluted or overridden” the votes by “the legal workers.”