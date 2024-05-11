Brentwood teen reported missing, potentially in SF

(KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since she was dropped off for school on Wednesday.

Demari Powell, 15, was dropped off at Heritage High School, located at 101 American Ave., at 9:12 a.m. but did not attend class on Wednesday. She is known to frequent downtown Brentwood, but police believe she may be in San Francisco. BPD described her as a “runaway.”

Demari is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her forehead, a cross tattoo on her right forearm and an “evil eye” tattoo on her right hand, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red crop top, blue jeans, a black-and-white polka dot belt and a Buddha necklace.

California Highway Patrol issued an “Ebony Alert” for Demari’s disappearance, which is used to draw attention to missing Black women and children.

Anyone with information about Demari’s whereabouts is asked to call (925) 809-7911.

