Brentwood PD alerts residents of gold bar scam surge

(KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is warning its residents of a recent surge in “cash to gold bar” scams, where scammers around the community convince victims to convert their cash into gold bars.

San Mateo County Bomb Squad responds to residential explosion: PD

BPD said the scams are conducted by people impersonating U.S. government officials or acting as customer support for “a financial technology company.”

According to BPD, the scammers posing as government officials would contact Brentwood residents and claim their financial accounts were hacked. The scammers would then persuade residents to turn their financial assets into gold bars, police said.

Once victims confirm that they’ve purchased the gold bars, police said the scammers would then send someone out to meet with the victim to collect the bars.

“We want to remind our community to always be aware of these scams, and if something doesn’t feel right, then it probably isn’t,” BPD said. Police asked to call BPD before sending money or giving personal information away.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.