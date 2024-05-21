Brentwood man indicted for massive collections of child porn, guns

(KRON) — A Brentwood man was indicted by a federal grand jury after police found large collections of child pornography and guns in his possession, the Brentwood Police Department said Monday. The man was also busted for engaging in an online conversation with a BPD officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

In May 2023, the undercover officer chatted online with the suspect, 43-year-old Michael Patterson, and arranged a meetup to engage in sexual conduct. Patterson was arrested when he showed up at the meet-up spot.

Inside the suspect’s car, police found his phone and a loaded gun, BPD said.

Police later discovered that Patterson possessed more than 600 videos and 1,200 images showing “child sexual abuse materials” on his electronic devices, BPD said.

He also had “dozens” of guns, ammunition, gun manufacturing machines and more weaponry. Three of the guns were short-barreled rifles, and one was a fully automatic unregistered machine gun, per police.

A federal judge indicted Patterson for receipt of child pornography and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, the United States District Attorney’s Office said.

