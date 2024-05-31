Brent Spence Bridge project planners to unveil seven 'innovations'

Ohio and Kentucky transportation officials will unveil seven "innovations" in plans for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project at 1 p.m. Friday.

Four of the design elements are north of the bridge in Ohio, with three south in Kentucky, according to David Rose, chief of the division of communications for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The new bridge over the Ohio River could be what's called "cable-stayed" (the top design) or tied arch. It is not known if Ohio and Kentucky will reveal the design at a press event on Friday.

The changes were suggested during what planners called the "innovation period" for the $3.6 billion bridge project. That was a two-month window late last year during which the project's Bi-State Project Management team and its lead contractor took public input.

Planners were to evaluate that input for constructability and cost, and produce final designs by mid-2024, Matt Bruning, another Ohio transportation department spokesperson, told the Enquirer earlier.

The $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project will be completed in three phases. A new bridge will be built along the western side of the Brent Spence first, with improvement to the existing bridge to follow.

Brian Boland, leader of Bridge Forward, was planning to attend the Friday event. That Cincinnati-based grassroots group wants Cincinnati to build out a street grid from the western edge of downtown into Queensgate as part of the Brent Spence Bridge work.

"We do think the design is moving in the direction we have been asking," Boland said Friday.

The Federal Highway Administration earlier this month approved Ohio and Kentucky's environmental assessment for the bridge project. That critical step cleared the way for construction to begin "in the coming months," officials said then.

A groundbreaking date has yet to be announced, however.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project will include a reconfiguration of the existing bridge, construction of a new bridge to its immediate west and eight miles of improvements to Interstate 71/75.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is changing in the Brent Spence Bridge project?