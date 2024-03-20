Brent Money prepares ahead of November general election for Texas House District 2 seat

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Brent Money, Texas House District 2 candidate, is preparing for November’s election and a possible seat in Austin.

Money sat down with KETK News and reflected on the past five months and what’s potentially ahead.

“Anytime you have three elections in a five-month span, it’s hard on the candidate,” Money said.

Fresh off a Super Tuesday win two weeks ago, Money is just one election win away from claiming a seat in Austin.

“We knew that really no matter the outcome of that special election runoff, that less than three weeks later people were going to be voting again,” Money said.

During the special runoff election, Money lost by 111 votes to Jill Dutton, he called the loss “surprising” but said he did not let it rattle him or his campaign.

“We just doubled down and kept working,” Money said.

Democratic nominee Kristen Washington and Money will face off on the November ballot.

Money said he is planning for a victory and already prepping for his plans in Austin.

“I’m talking to as many people as I can that either are currently doing this job or who have done it in the past,” Money said.

He’s been a big supporter of school choice for Texas parents. In the upcoming legislative session, he’s confident, if elected, their plan will make it to the Governor’s desk.

“We’re going to get school choice passed next session,” Money said.

Money said he also wants to improve the education system as a whole.

“I think a lot of the concerns that school boards, superintendents, and teachers have need to be addressed,” Money said.

Money also said voters told him election integrity and securing the border are some of their biggest concerns. He said if he secures the House District 2 seat eight months from now, it will be up to him to deliver.

“Do what you said you were going to do in your campaign,” Money said. “Do what the voters in the district elected you to do.”

Money said he is going to take the time during the months ahead to meet more people in the district that he could be representing soon.

