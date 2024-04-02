Bremen man killed in Monday night crash

Apr. 2—A Monday night, two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Bremen man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cody L. Self, 33, was killed when the 2006 Mazda 3I he was driving, collided head-on with a 2016 GMC Yukon driven by Megan D. Swidecki, 38, of Hanceville. Self was not using a seatbelt at the time of crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The passengers of the GMC — Kelley M. Waunch, 61, and three minors ages 7, 8 and 10, all of Hanceville — were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:34 p.m. on CR 38 near CR 46, approximately three miles south of Dodge City. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.