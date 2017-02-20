Breitbart Could Fire Yiannopoulos Over Pedophilia Comments

The Breitbart News editor was disinvited after "an offensive video" featured him "condoning pedophilia" surfaced, CPAC said in a

UPDATE 4:05 p.m. EST -- Facing potential expulsion from Breitbart, embattled writer and editor Milo Yiannopoulos took to Facebook Live Monday afternoon to further explain his controversial comments regarding pedophilia and reiterate an apology he issued earlier in the day.

Yiannopoulos, 33, said in the coming days he will have appearances that he planned to use as ways to further discuss his intended meaning of comments that suggested boys could learn from experiences with pedophiles. Yiannopoulos made the comments during a podcast last year, but they popped up in reports again Sunday and were reported widely Monday.

As proof of his stance against pedophilia, Yiannopoulos pointed to his reporting of late British television and radio presenter Jimmy Savile, who was linked to child molestation after his death in 2011.

Yiannapoulos's video can be seen below.

Original Story:

Breitbart editor and far-right writer Milo Yiannopoulos issued an apology Monday after he was labeled as too flippant or perhaps even a pedophilia sympathizer following an interview conducted last year, according to media reports.

Now, it’s possible the conservative news site has considered firing the highly controversial Yiannopoulos, Fox Business reported.

Yiannopoulos, who some have lashed out against for perceived anti-gay and other more conservative views and his cancelled appearance at the University of California-Berkley last month that caused riots, took to his Facebook account to fully explain his appearance in an episode of comedian and interviewer Joe Rogan’s podcast “The Drunken Peasants” last year.

The backlash over the video has also resulted in the Conservative Political Action Conference rescinding its invitation to Yiannopoulos to attend and speak later this week, Politico reported.

The 33-year-old Brit explained his sexuality and stated he was also a victim of sexual abuse.

“I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim,” Yiannopoulos’ apology began.

“I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers. I've outed three of them, in fact -- three more than most of my critics. And I've repeatedly expressed disgust at pedophilia in my feature and opinion writing. My professional record is very clear,” he wrote.

He continued: “But I do understand that these videos, even though some of them are edited deceptively, paint a different picture.”

Yiannopoulos referred to pedophiliac relationships as ways for young boys to “discover who they are” and that they could "give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable rock where they can't speak to their parents.”

“I shouldn't have used the word ‘boy’ -- which gay men often do to describe young men of consenting age -- instead of "young man." That was an error,” Yiannopoulos’ apology read further.

“I am certainly guilty of imprecise language, which I regret,” he wrote.

The full apology can be read below.

Related Articles