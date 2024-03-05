Breezy and warm before a late week storm

It will feel more like spring this week across New Mexico with warm and breezy weather. A couple of storm move into the state starting Thursday.

Winds were lighter Monday across New Mexico, but it was still breezy across the state. Temperatures were again warmer than normal thanks to the westerly winds. A backdoor front will move through the eastern half of the state overnight, leaving temperatures a few degrees cooler out there on Tuesday. Westerly winds will again be breezy Tuesday afternoon. Above average warmth will continue across almost all of New Mexico through Thursday. Winds will be breezier on Wednesday, especially in eastern New Mexico.

Higher winds develop Thursday afternoon, especially for areas along and south of I-40 where 40+ mph wind gusts will be possible. The first of two storm system will move into New Mexico on Thursday as well. Lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow will move into western and northern New Mexico by Thursday afternoon.

More rain and snow will move into New Mexico Friday through Saturday as a secondary storm system follows on the heels of Thursday’s low pressure system. This storm system will bring better chances for rain and mountain snow to the state into the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Drier air returns by Saturday afternoon with a warm up beginning Sunday.

