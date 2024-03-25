Breezy and dry day with temperature highs slightly above normal

There will be a breezy onshore flow across Central Florida as high temperatures will be slightly above normal.

Highs will range in the mid-to-upper 70s along the coast and around the 80s across the interior, according to NWS Melbourne.

The breezy winds, which will gust up to 20 to 25mph, are producing hazardous surf.

There is a risk for life-threatening rip currents at all area beaches.

A small craft advisory is in effect as winds will go up to 15 to 20 knots.