Breezy, chilly with clearing skies this morning

Mar. 23—Today will be breezy and chilly with clearing skies in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 446 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling below freezing to around 26 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool, with highs around 52 degrees.

There will be some more clouds tomorrow night, with lows around 40 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with highs around 67 degrees.

Clouds will increase Monday night, with showers likely after 2 a.m. The low will fall around 47 degrees.