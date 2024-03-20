Breeze Airways offers spring travel discounts from CT airport. Here’s what to know.

Breeze Airways is pushing its low-cost brand with another sale, this time connected with the Spring Equinox and pointing to its 34 coast-to-coast routes, including one from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport.

Breeze is offering 34% off its roundtrip base fares to all destinations from Bradley through March 22, for travel between March 27 and Oct. 1. The flights must be booked using the promotion code “SPRING” on the Breeze app or at flybreeze.com.

The start-up airline started flying out of Bradley in 2021 and now has 15 non-stop destinations from Bradley, Connecticut largest commercial airport. Another five routes are expected in May. The coast-to-coast route is to Phoenix, AZ.

The nonstop destinations, according to Bradley’s web site, are: Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Fort Myers, FL; Jacksonville, FL; Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Phoenix, AZ; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Pittsburgh, PA; Richmond, VA; Sarasota-Bradenton, FL; Savannah, GA; Tampa, FL; and Vero Beach, FL. (The New Orleans route is seasonal.)

In addition, non-stop flights coming in May are Cincinnati, OH; Greenville-Spartanburg, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; New Bern, SC and Orlando, FL

Breeze said the sale was timed to the Spring Equinox, which took place on Tuesday, the time of the year when both of the Earth’s hemispheres receive an equal amount of sunlight. This point in the spring, Breeze noted, also sees a shift from “north-to-south” travel to “east-to-west” bookings.

There are some considerations in the sale. Supply of tickets is limited, and certain dates may not be offered. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. The 34% sale cannot be combined with other promotions.

Base fares can increase with the number of checked bags, carry-ons and other services.

