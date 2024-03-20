Breeze Airways offering discount on 'long-haul' routes, including this one from Fort Myers

Happy first day of spring! Travelers in Southwest Florida have something else to celebrate today thanks to Breeze Airways.

Breeze Airways is celebrating the spring equinox by promoting its new and returning transcontinental routes, many of which begin flying in late spring.

According to a press release from Breeze, the 34 long-haul routes, including one from Southwest International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, are part of the airline’s seasonal shift from the fall and winter “north to south” demand to the spring and summer “east to west” demand, as travelers look to take extended vacations to more far-flung destinations.

Breeze Airways spring equinox special: What to know

What route is discounted from Fort Myers? Las Vegas.

What is the discount? 34 percent of all roundtrip base fares. Check the Breeze Airways website for more details and information about the special fare.

What is the deadline for the discount?: It ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 22.

How do you get the discount?: Use the promo code ‘SPRING’ at checkout on the Breeze app or at flybreeze.com to get the discount.

What is the discount period?: For flights from March 27 to Oct 1.

All routes will be served on Breeze’s new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has also extended its selling schedule through January 7, 2025, allowing travelers to get a head start on their fall and holiday travel plans.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Breeze Airways spring discount on airfare targets long-haul routes