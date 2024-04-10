Breeze Airways | Morning Blend
Less than three years after launch, Breeze now offers 23 destinations from TPA; with 3 new routes starting in May to Myrtle Beach, Greenville/Spartanburg, and Orange County.
Sierra Space, one of the space industry’s most valuable private companies, plans to go public within the next 18 months, according to its CEO.
These are today’s mortgage rates. Rates likely won’t drop drastically in the next few months, but it could still be a good time to buy. Lock in your rate today.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Almost 10 years ago, Bryan Frist, Nick Alexander and Daniel Hunter had an idea to inject some technology into the automotive industry. Using the initial entry point of gas, they started the Yoshi Mobility app to deliver gas to San Francisco-area consumers on their day of choice for $20 per month. “The automotive industry was one that was kind of untouched by innovation,” Frist told TechCrunch.
Profits at big banks are not expected to dazzle when first-quarter results are released in coming days, but investors are more focused on the rest of 2024.
The reborn Fiat 500e is greatly improved over its predecessor and is an appealing choice for those with modest EV expectations.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner looks like it'll be a clear improvement to its predecessor. Though looking at the specs, it may pose a problem for the Land Cruiser
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Hidden bargains include $250 off a Eufy robovac, and there's plenty more where that came from.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
Losing money in a high-yield savings account is rare, but it can happen. Learn how to protect your HYSA funds.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
YouTube announced on Tuesday that it's launching new Shopping features that allow creators to curate shoppable collections, better plan their shoppable videos, quickly monetize older videos and more. The launch of the new features come as TikTok Shop is seeking to take on YouTube Shopping and other competitors in the space. YouTube is launching "Shopping Collections" to allow creators to curate products from their favorite brands for users to browse through.
Acer’s midrange gaming laptop line has four new arrivals today following the company’s refresh of its flagship models at CES 2024. On Tuesday, the company unveiled a pair of new 14-inch entries alongside two refreshes of existing 16-inch models.