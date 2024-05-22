Breeze Airways to double number of flights, add international routes out T.F. Green

Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman talks about plans to expand the airline's presence in Rhode Island during a press event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick. (Office of the Governor)

Breeze Airways plans to double its presence at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport over the next five years with more flights west of the Mississippi River, including adding three international routes, the company announced Wednesday.

The Utah-based budget airliner, which first landed at T.F. Green in 2021 offering flights to three U.S. cities, now offers 120 flights a week to 18 domestic destinations. Under the new expansion plan, Breeze will have 200 weekly nonstop flights to 35 destinations by 2029.

That includes the three flights to international destinations yet to be named and seven domestic flights west of the Mississippi River, according to a news release from the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC).

Breeze’s expansion comes one week after the airline launched nonstop flight service from Rhode Island to Denver.

“What a day as we continue to grow Breeze’s base of operations at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, which has essentially already been doubling in size each year,” Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a statement.

Gov. Dan McKee said Breeze’s latest commitment to Rhode Island “will bring in more economic activity, more good-paying jobs, more routes, more visitors, and help set Rhode Island up as a true destination state.”

Breeze invested $160 million to create a permanent base at the Warwick airport, which opened last year. To increase its presence at T.F. Green, Breeze was awarded $2.9 million in tax credits through the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive program through 2034.

The agreement with the state to create that hub included goals to create between 200 and 250 jobs in Rhode Island within the first five years. As of Wednesday, RIAC said the Breeze workforce based out of T.F. Green totals 205 employees.

Breeze’s expanded service is expected to serve 1 million passenger flights annually to T.F. Green, according to RIAC.

“Breeze Airways’ exceptional performance at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport is a wonderful success story, not just for the airline, but for Rhode Island and all of Southern New England,” said RIAC CEO Iftikhar Ahmad.

