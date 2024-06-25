Breeze Airways announces two new routes to northern destinations from RSW in Fort Myers

The first day of autumn in still months away, but it is never too early to make travel plans for later in the year.

Breeze Airways might give you something to think about with its announcement Tuesday (June 25) of two new routes added from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

Starting the first week in October, Breeze will offer twice weekly service to Burlington, Vermont and Long Island-Islip in New York.

Long Island-Islip, NY (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Oct. 2, from $89 one way)

Burlington, VT (Mondays and Fridays, starting Oct. 4 from $79 one way).

Fares on the these new nonstop routes start from $79 one-way, if purchased by July 1 for travel by Jan. 7, 2025. Check the Breeze Airways website for more information on pricing and discount details.

Breeze Airways at RSW: Routes list continues to grow

Breeze started service from Fort Myers (RSW) in June of 2022 and since then has expanded to 21 destinations, recently making RSW one of the airline’s base of operations.

Along with these new routes to Burlington and Long Island-Islip, Breeze has already announced the launch of new service to five destinations in the first week of October, including flights to:

