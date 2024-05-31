Breeze Airways adds new seasonal flight from Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new seasonal flight from Breeze is now boarding in Tampa.

The airline launched a new route from Tampa to Orange County-Santa Ana, California on Friday. This is the first time the airports have been connected with nonstop service.

According to Breeze, the route will be available twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Introductory rates start at $89 for one-way tickets.

Breeze began service in May 2021. It offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 56 cities in 29 states.

