Breeze Airways adds new service to Fort Myers from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Mar. 26—PITTSTON TWP. — Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced new service to Fort Myers from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP).

The new route will start on Oct. 3, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays and fares starting from $89 one way.

Breeze already serves Orlando from AVP.

"We are very pleased to see Breeze Airways expand their partnership with AVP and the Northeastern Pennsylvania region," said Carl Beardsley, AVP Executive Director. "Fort Myers is a great addition for our area travelers, and these new flights will certainly complement the Breeze's existing Orlando flights from AVP."

Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey added, "We're thrilled to add this new Fort Myers route to our expanding network from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. "With Breeze's added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country like Wilkes-Barre/Scranton."

In January, Breeze Airways launched new service from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to Orlando, Fla.

The airport had not offered direct flights to Florida since Allegiant Air left in December 2017.

Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

Learn more about Breeze's flight offerings via the Breeze website or the app.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.