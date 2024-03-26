Breeze Airways adds 2 more nonstop routes from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to pack your bags. Breeze Airways announced it is adding two more nonstop routes from Tampa International Airport.

The new flights will allow passengers to visit Pensacola, Florida and Bangor, Maine with nonstop service. The Pensacola flight will start in June and the Bangor flight will start in October.

According to Breeze, flights to Pensacola start at $49 for one-way tickets. One-way tickets to Bangor start at $99.

“We’re elated to add this first-ever nonstop service to Bangor, another great Maine destination Breeze Airways is offering after launching its successful route to Portland in 2023,” said Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport. “Combined with a new route to Pensacola, Breeze continues to grow its network and bring exciting, new connections for our TPA travelers.”

Breeze Airways previously announced three other nonstop routes from Tampa. They include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina and Orange County, California.

The airline will now offer 23 nonstop destinations from Tampa and two “BreezeThru” stops.

Here is when each of Breeze’s new routes starts:

Destination Start date Frequency Myrtle Beach, South Carolina May 10 Fridays and Sundays Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina May 10 Mondays and Fridays (seasonal) Orange County, California May 31 Mondays and Fridays (summer seasonal) Pensacola, Florida June 28 Mondays and Fridays Bangor, Maine Oct. 4 Mondays and Fridays

“We’re thrilled to announce two more routes to our expanding network from Tampa, now at 23 destinations,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “With Breeze’s added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country like Tampa.”

