Breathtaking shots of king penguins marching in golden sunrise

Wildlife photographer Wim van den Heever, 45, visited the Falkland Islands this year to shoot pictures and scout the area for future tours.

Wim’s breathtaking images show a small group of king penguins before they head out to sea at sunrise. Wim said: “The sunrise created beautiful vibrant colors and amazing reflections.

I feel as though the pictures awaken a sense of awe for the beauty of these king penguins and the remote Falkland Islands.”

“I was photographing this scene while lying flat in the surf early morning. After 15 minutes or so I was completely soaked from head to toe in icy seawater, losing feeling in my hands and feet.

“My special clothing was being completely trashed by the salt water – not the most pleasant experience of my life. I kept on looking at the pictures on the back of the camera, and that was all the incentive I needed to carry on.” (Caters News)

