Breathtaking photography series showcases beauty of night sky in areas with no light pollution

Two photographers have crisscrossed North America to escape the light pollution of occupied areas and capture the original beauty of the night sky.

Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinović traveled more than 150,000 miles to a staggering 500 locations across North America in order to capture these images, which feature millions of stars, far-off galaxies and areas of extreme darkness that offer an almost primeval contrast to glowing cities.

Heffernan, 37, said the aim of the series, called Skyglow, was to show off the incredible vastness of the night sky, in the hope of inspiring people to care about dark skies. (Caters News)

