Breast Cancer Survivor Gets an Amazing Makeover!

Blanca helped detect other people’s breast cancer as a nurse, but when she discovered a lump in her own breast she was shocked. She joins The Doctors to share her story of survival and get a well-deserved surprise makeover.

She reveals that she was initially in denial about her lump for 5 to 6 months. “I just didn’t think it could be happening to me,” she shares. Not only did she have breast cancer, it had spread to her lymph nodes. Like so many people undergoing chemotherapy, her hair began to fall out. Blanca underwent a double mastectomy and a dissection of her lymph nodes, both of which were successful.

Blanca and her husband Loretto join The Doctors, where she gives us an update on her cancer fight. She shares that she is still in the midst of radiation treatments, but says, “I feel good.” One side effect of her chemo and radiation has been her hair, which is not very fine and soft. She misses her thick, full locks she had prior to cancer.

The Doctors reward the mother of three with a surprise day pampering with our glam squad that includes Mona from The Wig Fairy and Natasha from Makeovers That Matter. See her amazing transformation in the video below !