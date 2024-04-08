Breakthrough in talks to resolve German airport strikes

Aviation security staff demonstrate with flags from the service union Verdi in the departure hall in Terminal 1 at BER Airport. Major German union verdi and airport operators have reached a pay agreement covering some 25,000 security staff to avert further strike action. Carsten Koall/dpa

Major German union verdi and airport operators have reached a pay agreement covering some 25,000 security staff to avert further strike action.

The two sides said on Monday that they had accepted a deal put forward by mediators.

The labour dispute has resulted in strikes at some of Germany's biggest airports and misery for thousands of travellers as airport security staff walked off the job.

The arbitration process was launched on Friday at a secret location.