    At least 11 dead after tour boat capsizes in Missouri lake amid severe weather

    renee.duff

    A boat carrying 31 people capsized on a lake near Branson, Missouri, as thunderstorms moved through the area on Thursday evening.

    The incident occurred on the "Ride the Ducks" amphibious vehicle on Table Rock Lake, which is located a few miles southwest of Branson, according to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

    There are at least 11 confirmed fatalities and several injuries, KY3 News reported.

    Divers are on the scene searching for more possible victims.

    Several children were reportedly among the 31 passengers.

    Emergency crews were called to the incident shortly after 7:00 p.m. CDT, according to the fire district's Twitter page.

    A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the area between 6:00-7:00 p.m. CDT.

    Springfield-Branson Regional Airport, located about 50 miles north of Branson, recorded a wind gust of 65 mph as the storms blew through.

    Branson Airport clocked a wind gust of 63 mph at 7:25 p.m. CDT.

    A press conference will be held at 8:00 a.m. CDT Friday, according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

    Branson is a popular tourist destination that attracts over 7 million visitors annually, according to the Branson Tourism Center.