One dead, others wounded in Washington state school shooting

(Reuters) - One person was killed and at least several others wounded when a suspect opened fire on Wednesday at a high school near Spokane, Washington, police and local media said.

The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported that a suspect was taken into custody following the shooting at Freeman High School in the Spokane suburb of Rockford.

The paper reported that one victim was killed and at least several others wounded.

Three victims were in stable condition and being treated at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital, said spokeswoman Nicole Stewart.

RELATED: Shooting at Freeman High School in Washington



Hospital officials would hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide more information, she said.

None of the victims was identified by authorities and it was not immediately clear if they were students or staff.

The suspect was also not identified, but Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said that: "The shooter is in the back seat of a patrol car right now."

A Twitter user named Christina identified herself as a junior at the high school and said she had been evacuated following at least four shots. She tweeted a picture of anxious-looking students sitting on the floor in a classroom.

Spokane placed all schools in the district on lockdown at about 10:30 a.m. PDT (1730 GMT), following the shooting, but an hour later said on Twitter that it had been lifted.