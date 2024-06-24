UPDATE: 5:34 p.m.Forward progress of the fire that broke out late Sunday afternoon in Redding's Clover Creek Preserve has been stopped, said Redding Fire Department Battalion Chief Shawn Plummer. The fire in southeast Redding reached about 9 acres, he said.

There were no injuries reported and no homes were damaged, said Plummer, although several wooden fences in the rear of some homes burned.

"It just got our fence and shrubbery," said homeowner Rebecca Lewis, standing on the sidewalk with her husband, Aaron and son, Jordan as fire crews fought the blaze. Rebecca Lewis said she called 911 after seeing a huge plume of smoke in the preserve, behind her backyard. She said she also alerted neighbors and noted that people along the street were offering their assistance to homeowners closest to where the fire was burning.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Plummer said.

UPDATE: 4:34 p.m.

At least nine pieces of firefighting equipment are on the scene of a blaze that broke out about 4 p.m. in the Clover Creek Preserve in southeast Redding.

At least nine pieces of fire equipment responded when a blaze was reported in the Clover Creek Preserve in southeast Redding on June 24, 2024.

Responders are from the Redding Fire Department, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze reported just before 4 p.m. at the Clover Creek Preserve in southeast Redding.

The blaze is burning just behind several homes on Forest Hills Drive. The first truck arrived at 4 p.m. and at least six trucks were on the scene by 4:17 p.m.

This is a breaking story and a reporter is on the scene. Updates will be provided as available on redding.com.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: UPDATE: Forward progress stopped at Redding Clover Creek Preserve fire