BREAKING: Police chase armed carjacking suspects through South Seattle, Burien

Seattle Police just took into custody two armed carjacking suspects - one of them a teenager - in Burien

Police chased the stolen car through several cities.

The reported carjacking happened just before 8PM around 1500 SW 112th Street in White Center.

King County Sheriff’s Guardian One helicopter helped tracked the stolen car as it wound around south Seattle and the Burien area.

