Shopkeeper describes miracle escape from 'massive explosion' in Leicester that killed five people

The owner of a shop has described how he escaped from an explosion that killed five people.

The explosion caused a convenience store and the flats above it to collapse.

Aram Kurd, 33, was in the shop at the time. He said had gone to the storeroom at the back of the shop to get some beers for him and an employee, Victoria when he heard a "loud bang".

He shouted out for Victoria, who had only be working at the store for two days, but has not heard anything from her since.

Speaking to ITV Central, he said: "I was holding her phone at the time of the explosion as we had been watching YouTube videos.

"I don't know, I really hope that she's alive. I was shouting Victoria! Victoria! Victoria!

"I don't know how it happened.

"It was a big noise. I found myself up and then to the floor, for two or three minutes I couldn't feel anything, I was looking up, my eyes were open.

"I managed to pull himself from the rubble and climbed into the neighbouring garden."

At least five people died after an explosion at a house in Leicester Credit: Tristan Potter / SWNS.com More

He said he was unsure about what had happened to the residents of the flat above, but described them as "good people".

He added: "I think they have two or three kids. There was an old man and old lady.

"Sometimes they would come into my shop.

"I don't know what happened to them as well. They are good people. I have not heard about them.

"I feel sorry for those people who lost their lives. I don't know if they are kids or young. I don't know who's dead.

"Forget about the money, the most important [thing] is life."

Police updated the death toll after finding another body among the rubble before they were forced to pause rescue efforts amid fears a neighbouring property could collapse.

Residents living in the streets off Hinckley Road in Leicester have told how they rushed to help those caught up in a massive blast amid fears that the majority of the casualties could come from the same family.

Dramatic pictures show flames erupting from the store on Hinckley Road, Leicester, after witnesses told of hearing a "massive explosion." Credit: Jason Senior/SWNS.com More

Krishna Rungen said his brother-in-law and 15-year-old nephew were pulled out of the rubble and are in hospital whilst his sister and her two older sons are still missing along with the girlfriend of one of the sons.

Speaking at the scene, Mr Rungen, 69, from Leicester, who refused to name his family members, said: "As I understand the 15-year-old was pulled out by a passerby and he's was alright, he's got a few cuts but he's ok.