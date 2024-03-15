BREAKING NEWS: Classes and in-person operations at USCA cancelled Friday, March 15

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)– The University of South Carolina Aiken will be closed for in-person operations Friday, March 15, as teams work to restore water service to the main campus, including operability of restrooms and on-campus water sources.

There is no interruption to water service for University Police, University Housing, and the Convocation Center. Water restoration to the main campus is expected Friday afternoon.

Classes and campus activities will be canceled Friday, and non-essential faculty and staff should not report. The university will request tomorrow’s absence be forgiven through the Governor’s Office; however, annual leave will need to be applied in the event the request is denied.

Food service for on-campus residents will operate as scheduled with modified menu offerings.

Aiken Scholars Academy will transition to e-learning.

Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.