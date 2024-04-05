BREAKING: Native Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Kansas

Twenty-seven-year-old actor Cole Brings Plenty (Mnicouju Lakota) was found dead this morning at 11:45 a.m. in Johnson County, Kansas, according to the Kansas County Sheriff’s Office.



Brings Plenty was founded in a wooded area near 200th and Homestead Lane. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Brings Plenty, known for his role in the "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," was declared missing on Monday, April 1, after missing a meeting with his agent.

Brings Plenty's vehicle, a white 2005 Ford Explorer with chipped paint, was seen leaving Lawrence, Kan. and heading southbound on U.S. Highway 59 on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the young actor’s father, Joseph Brings Plenty, authorities found video footage of Cole at a gas station in nearby Baldwin City. The footage was captured at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday. Baldwin City is approximately 30 minutes south of Lawrence.

Brings Plenty's case has drawn attention and caused speculation across social media, with posts and videos about his disappearance accumulating thousands of views and comments. It has also generated discussions of the Missing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) crisis. American Indian and Alaska Native peoples are at a disproportionate risk for violence, murder, and going missing. Jurisdictional gaps and systemic apathy leave many of these cases unsolved.

This is a developing story.

About the Author: "Elyse Wild is senior editor for Native News Online and Tribal Business News. "

